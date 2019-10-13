On Thursday, CNN hosted an LGBTQ town hall event for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. During Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) segment, she was asked a question about traditional marriage between a man and a woman.

“Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail … and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What is your response?” asked Chair of the Human Rights Campaign’s Board of Directors Morgan Cox.

Warren replied:

Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m gonna say, “Then just marry one woman.” I’m cool with that … assuming you can find one.

The audience cheered and applauded Warren’s “mic drop” moment.

After answering the question about traditional marriage, the senator spoke about faith as she perceived it when she was a young person, adding that the alleged “hatefulness” from the faithful “always really shocked” her:

The hatefulness, frankly, always really shocked me. Especially for people of faith because I think the foundation is the worth of every single human being. And I get people may make decisions for themselves that are different than the decisions other people make, but by golly, those are decisions about you; they are not decisions that tell other people what they can and cannot do.

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted a response to Warren’s town hall comments:

Vividly captures the condescension of elites & their incessant ridicule of Americans with traditional values. It elicits glee among celebrities & blue check brigade. But for the millions sick of being disrespected, it elicits support for fighting back, even in a crude or vulgar way.

Despite the tweet receiving more than 8,200 “likes” and being retweeted nearly 2,300 times as of publication, it was brutally ratioed (23,000 comments and counting). Rubio got dragged in the comments, with many users claiming “bigotry” and “hatred,” as well as bringing up President Trump’s indecent history and behavior.

Bobby Berk of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” even commented, comparing Rubio to the “Pharisees”:

Ur such a hypocrite! Using the word “values” when it suits u.

Ur such a hypocrite! Using the word “values” when it suits u. Jesus would drive you out of the temple just like he did the pharisees. Stop using his name 2 try 2 take rights away from people. That is NOT what Jesus would do & u know it. U just need #Trumpers to get re-elected.

Writer Kimberly Johnson tweeted, “Not surprising the fake Christian would consider tolerance ‘crude and vulgar.’”

Over the last two decades, the percentage of the population in favor of same-sex marriage has grown dramatically.

According to Pew Research, the percentage of self-identified Republicans, as well as those who “lean” Republican, who support same-sex marriage has risen from 23% in 2001 to 44% in 2019.

Even among ostensibly religious people, the percentages have risen.

In 2001, approximately 13% of “white evangelical Protestants” supported same-sex marriage. By 2019, that support more than doubled to 29%. In that same period of time, support among “white mainline Protestants” went from 38% to 66%. Catholics mirror this rise, with 40% support in 2001 compared to 61% support in 2019.

Among the general American public, support has risen from 35% in 2001 to 61% in 2019, reports Pew.