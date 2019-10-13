The troops withdrawal in Syria has left President Donald Trump “derelict in his duty” and Congress must pass a joint resolution demanding the administration to undo the “erratic and reckless” move, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“The president is simply derelict in his duty as president,” Schumer wrote in a press release Sunday. “He is making Americans much less safe, he is undoing years of work to curb ISIS. He is making America more susceptible to terrorism by his actions, he may not have intended to do that but that’s just what has happened as a result of his actions.”

Schumer announced “a joint resolution that urges the president to undo his decision to do everything he can to protect the Kurds, to do everything that we must do to prevent ISIS terrorists from escaping. And make sure that Turkey respects existing agreements related to Syria and with the United States.”

Schumer pointed to former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis – “probably the most respected man in America when it comes to the modern day fight against terrorism and military affairs, has said that this could very well strengthen ISIS.”

“I called the president’s policy erratic and reckless,” Schumer continued. “Erratic decisions leads to recklessness, and no one can figure out what the rationale is.

“I’m going to work so hard to pass this resolution, this joint resolution, this bipartisan resolution to try and get the president to undo what he has done,” he added.