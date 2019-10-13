(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A New Jersey middle school teacher who “habitually” took a knee during the school’s recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance has been reassigned during the school’s homeroom period.

Earlier this month, the school board of the Vineland Public Schools district listened to public input on the situation at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School, attempting to discern a balance between a teacher’s rights and classroom professionalism.

According to the Vineland Daily Journal, Vineland’s executive director of personnel said the (unidentified) teacher “has not indicated anything ‘political’ about her views.”

