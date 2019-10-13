This special bonus double-episode tests the proposition that a good podcast format is a conversation among friends at a bar—because that’s exactly what the first segment of this show offers.

Last week I was overseas on the joint cruise of the Claremont Institute and the Pacific Research Institute, both celebrating their 40th anniversary this fall. Following a day tromping around Florence taking in the scenes of various locales for Niccolò Machiavelli, I decided to repair to the smoking lounge with Michael Anton (“Decius”), along with Ryan Williams and Matt Peterson of the Claremont Institute, for an extended cigar smoke over brandy for a chat about Machiavelli’s republicanism.

From there we take up the curious phenomenon of the pseudonymous writer “Bronze Age Pervert” and his underground best-selling self-published book Bronze Age Mindset that is said to extremely popular with “alt-right” young people. Anton recently reviewed BAM here, but in our conversation he addresses the rumor that he is in fact the author behind it. After all, he’s done it before as “Decius,” as we all know. To find out the answer, you’ll just have to listen to the episode. (And then let is know if we were just a bit too boozy for this experiment to be judged a success.)

Then I briefly converse with our own Scott Johnson, who attended President Trump’s big rally in Minnesota last Thursday, met in private with Trump, and then received an extended shout-out from Trump during the rally for his persistence in covering the various and multiplying scandals of Ilhan Omar.

Since this is a very long special double-episode, you may want or need to take it in chunks, or take an extra-long walk.

