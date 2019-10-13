President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE slammed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE‘s son, Hunter, in a tweet Sunday morning, asking “Where’s Hunter?”

“He has totally disappeared!” he said. “Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL.”

The tweet came after Bloomberg reported early Sunday that Hunter Biden plans to step down from his position on a Chinese firm’s board and refrain from working with foreign countries if his father is elected president in 2020.

Revelations that Trump asked Ukraine to look into the Bidens helped spark an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump and his aides have sought to portray Joe Biden as corrupt over his work as vice president to dismiss a Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating an energy company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of at the time.

Trump has also since requested that China investigate the Bidens.

China’s foreign ministry, however, said that it had “no intention of intervening in the domestic affairs of the United States.”