President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE complained about coverage of himself to Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott in a phone call late this summer, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Three people with knowledge of the call told the Times that Trump said on the call that Fox News was not covering him fairly.

Scott reportedly urged Trump to sit for an interview with Bret Baier, the channel’s chief political anchor.

The White House and Fox News did not immediately respond to requests from comment.

Trump has ramped up his criticism of the network in the last few months, including criticizing anchor Shepard Smith, who resigned from Fox News this week.

The president has taken issue with the network’s pollsters, saying they “suck” after a poll found majority support for impeachment.

Trump has also complained about several of the network’s polls that showed him trailing his Democratic challengers in potential 2020 match-ups and regularly lashes out at employees who are critical of him.

He tweeted in August that the cable network “isn’t working for us anymore” and that his supporters “have to start looking for a new News Outlet.”

Despite that criticism, the network’s anchors are largely supportive of the president.

Trump regularly tweets out quotes from Fox News programming, his aides appear on the network for interviews and former White House staffers have taken jobs at the network.