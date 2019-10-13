A campaign video tweeted by President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE last week that featured music from Queen was taken down after the band’s publisher made a complaint.

The clip, which Trump tweeted from his account on Wednesday, featured footage of the president speaking at rallies accompanied by the song “We Will Rock You.” The tweet now reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

A spokesperson for the rock group told BuzzFeed News that the video had been removed because the campaign was not authorized to use the song.

The spokesperson told the publication shortly after the video was shared earlier this week that the group had “already entered into a process to call for non use of Queen song copyrights by the Trump campaign.”

The incident marks the second time in a week that the Trump campaign has gotten pushback over its use of music for campaign purposes.

Earlier this week, Prince’s estate called out the president for his campaign’s use of the artist’s hit song “Purple Rain” at his recent rally in Minneapolis, where the late singer was born.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” read a tweet from the official Prince account at the time.