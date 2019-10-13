President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE on Sunday hit Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceHouse GOP Intel member: ‘Why should I care about’ another Trump whistleblower House Democrat: Trump ‘dangerously abused his oath of office’ Democrats are ‘giddy over’ impeachment inquiry, Republican says MORE for his coverage of the phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president that is at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one,” Trump tweeted.

“It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad!”

Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one. It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after details of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became public.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a readout of the call released by the White House, Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress ‘no quid pro quo’ from Trump: report MORE, a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter while discussing U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Trump has defended the call as “perfect,” and sought to frame the impeachment inquiry as a political move orchestrated by Democrats including House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria In testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump Cracks emerge in White House strategy as witness testifies MORE (D-Calif.).

Wallace has said that the call and the intelligence community whistleblower complaint which brought attention to it show Trump pressing Zelensky.

Trump has in recent months ramped up attacks against several Fox News anchors, including Wallace, Ed Henry and Shepard Smith, who left the network this week.

Sunday was not the first time that Trump has criticized Wallace by invoking his father, veteran broadcaster Mike Wallace.

In May, Trump chastised Wallace and Fox for giving airtime to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria O’Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada O’Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter MORE, tweeting, “I like Mike Wallace better.”

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.