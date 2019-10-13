President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE attacked Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib says Democrats have discussed detaining White House officials who don’t testify The 13 House Democrats who back Kavanaugh’s impeachment Detroit police chief calls Tlaib facial recognization idea ‘racist’ MORE (D-Mich.) on Twitter Sunday after she said in an interview that House Democrats have discussed jailing allies of the president who refused to comply with congressional subpoenas.

“A despicable human being!” Trump tweeted in a post that also retweeted commentary on the matter by White House social media director Dan Scavino, who accused Democrats of planning a “coup.”

A despicable human being! https://t.co/3KpgUuRaXU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Tlaib said in an interview with Deadline Detroit that House Democrats have had “serious discussions” about taking the tough action through the use of inherent contempt.

Rep. John Garamendi John Raymond GaramendiTlaib says Democrats have discussed detaining White House officials who don’t testify Democratic lawmaker: We should ‘march’ uncooperative witnesses ‘to a little jail’ House Democrat breaks from party, says House should vote to start impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) also floated the idea of inherent contempt on Wednesday, even saying that he thinks “it’s time to call in the sergeant-at-arms and march” off Trump officials and allies who refuse to comply with congressional investigations to “our little jail,” which he added Congress does “happen to have.”

“Let them sit there and cool off for a while,” he also said.

The White House this week said it would not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry.

In an eight-page letter the White House sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhy calls for impeachment have become commonplace The Constitution doesn’t require a vote to start the impeachment process Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor’s race as Trump urges GOP support MORE (D-Calif.) and three Democratic committee leaders on Tuesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone accused House Democrats of violating the Constitution by opening an impeachment inquiry into the president over his dealings with Ukraine.

Later on Wednesday, Trump appeared to walk back the letter while speaking at an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Trump said then that he would cooperate with Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry if “they give us our rights.”

However, he added that he wouldn’t be inclined to cooperate with the inquiry if Democrats “say you can’t have lawyers, you can’t ask questions, you can’t have anybody present, all of these crazy things.”