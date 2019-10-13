(FOX BUSINESS) — President Trump said on Sunday that he and members of Congress are working to punish Turkey economically after the country invaded neighboring Syria following the administration’s decision to withdraw troops from the region.

“Dealing with [Sen. Lindsey Graham] and many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this. Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned!”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told “Fox News Sunday” that the U.S. would be withdrawing 1,000 troops from northern Syria but didn’t give a timeline.

