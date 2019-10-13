President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE on Saturday night lambasted the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying his administration would look into possibly suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhy calls for impeachment have become commonplace The Constitution doesn’t require a vote to start the impeachment process Louisiana voters head to the polls in governor’s race as Trump urges GOP support MORE (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria In testimony, Dems see an ambassador scorned, while GOP defends Trump Cracks emerge in White House strategy as witness testifies MORE (D-Calif.) over the probe.

“We’re going to take a look at it. We’re going after these people. These are bad, bad people,” Trump said while speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C.

“I actually told my lawyer, I said sue [Schiff] anyway. I said, even if we lose, the American public will understand,” Trump said of Schiff, who is helping lead the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“And sue Nancy Pelosi, or maybe we should just impeach them, because they’re lying and what they’re doing is a terrible thing for our country.”

The U.S. Constitution stipulates that members of Congress cannot be impeached.

A wave of revelations regarding Trump's efforts to encourage Ukraine into investigating 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son led Pelosi to shift her long-standing position last month and announce a formal impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry centers around a whistleblower complaint filed within the intelligence community and focused on the president’s interactions with the Ukrainian president. Trump is accused of carrying out a broad effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to find dirt on the Biden family.

A White House memorandum of the leaders' July 25 phone call confirms that Trump asked Zelensky to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr on the probe.

Multiple House committees, including the one led by Schiff, have called for documents and depositions from numerous Trump administration officials as part of the inquiry, however the White House has vowed to not cooperate.

Trump has repeatedly decried the impeachment inquiry, often referring to it as a "coup" and a "witch hunt." During a campaign rally on Friday, he suggested that the impeachment inquiry showed Pelosi "hates the United States of America."

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s latest remarks.