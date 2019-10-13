President Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that the White House is reviewing the case of Army Green Beret Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who is facing charges for killing a Taliban bombmaker in Afghanistan.

“The case of Major Mathew Golsteyn is now under review at the White House. Mathew is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bombmaker. We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!” he tweeted.

Golsteyn was deployed to Afghanistan as a team leader for 3rd Special Forces Group, which had a unit of Marines deployed with it. Two Marines were killed and three more wounded after a booby-trapped door exploded.

Golsteyn’s team detained a man suspected to be the bombmaker. The Army is accusing Golsteyn of taking the man off-base, killing him, and conspiring to cover it up. His lawyer has called the story a “fantasy.”

Trump similarly intervened in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was accused of killing a teen Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighter. Trump lawyer Marc Mukasey joined Gallagher’s defense team, who accused Navy prosecutors of relying on hearsay and coercing testimony against Gallagher.

During trial, the prosecution’s star witness admitted that he killed the ISIS teen, not Gallagher. Gallagher was found not guilty on all counts, except for one related to taking a photo with the ISIS teen’s corpse.

