At least two people were wounded in a shooting at a New Hampshire church during a wedding on Saturday, it was reported.

The suspect in the case was tackled and pinned to the ground, officials said, CNN reported.

A man walked into the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham before he “shot at the presiding bishop,” said the state’s attorney general’s office in a statement.

“From my understanding,” Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said, “they basically gang-tackled him.”

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Dale Holloway, who was charged with first-degree assault in the case, the attorney general said. He is set for arraignment on Tuesday, the news outlet reported.

New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire (Google Street View)

Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest, and a second person, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm, Fox News reported, citing officials. A third person, Mark Castiglione, 60, was hit in the head by an object.

Reports said that Choate was the presiding bishop in the wedding. He is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

McMullen is in good condition at a nearby hospital, and Castiglione was taken to a hospital and released, said authorities.

“Preliminary investigation of the matter indicates that this incident does not appear to be a random event,” authorities said in a statement.

No motive in the case is has yet been established.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement on the matter.

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

“State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners,” he tweeted Saturday.

According to Fox News, Sunday services at the church have been canceled.

Former Minister Shot and Killed

Meanwhile, a funeral was slated to be held at the church after the wedding. It was for Luis Garcia, 60, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Garcia had been a minister at the church, WMUR reported.

Garcia was shot and killed on Oct. 1 inside a home in Londonberry, officials said.

“We just came and we found all this police [activity], all this chaos here, and they tell us that the activity will be canceled,” memorial service attendee Geraldo Pagan told the news outlet outside the church.