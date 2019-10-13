A fake video of President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting media personalities and political opponents was played at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpLouisiana’s Democratic governor forced into runoff Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: ‘You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you’ University of Florida students protest Trump Jr. appearance MORE, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersWhite House press secretary defends lack of daily briefings: Trump ‘is the most accessible president in history’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is ‘relentlessly’ attacked by women Sarah Sanders makes debut as Fox News contributor MORE Sanders and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisThe Hill’s Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions McCarthy will return money donated by indicted associates of Giuliani Florida law allowing some school teachers to carry guns on campus goes into effect MORE (R-Fla.) were all scheduled to speak at the three-day conference hosted by American Priority at Trump National Doral Miami.

Sanders and a person close to Trump Jr. told the Times that neither one saw the video. The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office.

The video, which includes the logo for Mr. Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, was obtained by the Times.

One portion reportedly shows Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a man opening fire at people who have the faces of his critics or the logos of media organizations superimposed on bodies inside the “Church of Fake News.”

Among the people and logos included were late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainRemembering leaders who put country above party Graham-Trump rollercoaster hits dizzying speed McSally says Senate taking ‘serious look’ at Trump call unlike ‘partisan’ House MORE (R-Ariz.), Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersTrump impeachment efforts will haunt the next Democrat in the White House Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Zuckerberg to return to Capitol Hill this month MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders on difference with Warren: she’s a capitalist ‘I’m not’ Sunday Show Preview: Trump’s allies and administration defend decision on Syria Klobuchar takes shots at health and education plans supported by Sanders and Warren MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMcConnell tightlipped as impeachment furor grows The Memo: Bad polls for Trump shake GOP Romney brushes off Trump criticism: ‘I don’t follow the president on Twitter’ MORE (R-Utah), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRonan Farrow exposes how the media protect the powerful Kamala Harris to Trump Jr.: ‘You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you’ Comey says he has a ‘fantasy’ about deleting his Twitter account after end of Trump term MORE and CNN, according to the Times.

The clip appears to be lifted from the 2014 dark comedy film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

The event’s organizer told the Times that the clip had been played at the conference, saying it was part of a “meme exhibit.” He denounced the video and said his organization was looking into how it was shown at the event.

“Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity,” Alex Phillips said. “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.”

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s 2020 campaign for comment.