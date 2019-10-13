Leftist groups behind the rallies include the Women’s March, the Center for Popular Democracy, Rise and Resist, By the People, Credo Action and SOS America:

Trump and his administration have been wielding the executive branch to undermine our democracy, divide Americans against each other, and enrich and empower themselves. The latest incident with Ukraine is just further evidence of Trump selling out the American people in order to maintain his hold on power.

That’s why on October 13th, we will come together across across race, gender, class, and geography to say: we want a government that works for all Americans, not for the personal gain of Trump and his friends—and we’re demanding our elected representatives #impeachnow to make it happen.

If we don’t act now to demand that Congress fulfill its duty, Trump will be emboldened to carry out further abuses of power that trample on our rights, harm our families, and violate the Constitution.