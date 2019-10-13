It is Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season and fans are still seeing plenty of empty seats in stadiums all around the country.

As the Denver Broncos welcomed the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, some saw too many empty seats:

@Andy_Lindahl here is my crowd report…a few empty seats, but the crowd is enthusiastic so far. That may or may noy be due to the excellent tailgating weather pic.twitter.com/NqdqGX9N1l — SlackerPerfectionist (@colohockeygirl) October 13, 2019

Many scoffed at the size of the crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as the home team Dolphins lost in a 17-16 squeaker to the Washington Redskins:

“Look at all those fans dressed up like Empty Seats for an early Halloween” –@BooyahCanada pic.twitter.com/djA7dlkMrJ — Will Stafford (@wx_will) October 13, 2019

@Redskins Dolphins stadium makes FedEx look like Death Valley stadium with the amount of empty seats wow. — Roger James (@rjames1974) October 13, 2019

For the first time since the Dolphins shrunk their stadium, no sell out. Tickets distributed: 59,808. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 13, 2019

Fans also wondered where everyone was at the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium when the Bengal came to town (and lost 23-17):

#CINvsBAL RT @RavenManiac96: They say @Ravens fans are great fans? Seriously? Lots of empties yet again. Becoming a pattern @[me] pic.twitter.com/xmGKLK2hsZ — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) October 13, 2019

Finally, as seems to be the case every week, there were some wondering why the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t get enough fans at LA Memorial Coliseum. Worse, the 49ers played the L.A. Rams and still the local teams couldn’t fill the stadium:

Looks like 35,000 Niners fans, 5,000 Rams fans and 40,000 empty seats. — Mike Abfall (@mikeabfall) October 13, 2019

