(NEW HAMPSHIRE UNION LEADER) — PELHAM — A church pastor and the bride were shot and wounded during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries church Saturday morning, according to authorities.

And the shooting appears to be related to the Oct. 1 murder of one of the same church’s ministers.

The Attorney General’s office announced Saturday evening that Dale Holloway, 37, has been arrested for first-degree assault, after allegedly shooting Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest. Choate, the pastor of the Pelham church, is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to a news release.

Read the full story ›