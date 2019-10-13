Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) blasted Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday during an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” saying that Schiff is trying to get the United States “drunk on his favorite cocktail.”

Zeldin’s remarks came in response to questions from guest host Jonathan Karl, who asked Zeldin about President Donald Trump’s request that Ukraine look into the corruption allegations surrounding Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“So you’re OK with all the transcripts coming out?” Karl asked Zeldin, referencing the Trump administration releasing transcripts of its call to the president of Ukraine over the summer. “You want to see Fiona Hill, who’s testifying next week, you want to see all the people that the administration does not want to testify, you want those transcripts to be out?”

“No, the president wants there to be a process. The president is saying that there should be a vote for an impeachment inquiry, as you just pointed out with Congressman Himes, there should be a process,” Zeldin responded. “The minority parties should have subpoena power. The president should have counsel present. He should be able to cross-exam witnesses; he should be able to present evidence.”

“There should be a process, but instead what Adam Schiff wants is to get United States of America drunk on his favorite cocktail. There’s three ingredients,” Zeldin continued. “One is cherry-picking leaks, second is withholding facts, and three is just outright lying. I mean he is – he lied about his whistleblower contact; he lied when he gave his opening statement in front of the Acting Director of National Intelligence; he lied when he said that President Trump requested President Zelensky to, quote, manufacture dirt. Now, if we all had Ambassador Volker’s testimony, we would know that that’s not true. We would also know that it obliterated the quid pro quo charge, that fairytale, that President Trump supposedly demanded that there would be an investigation open against the Bidens in order to get aide from the United States to Ukraine.”

Zeldin added on Twitter: “Schiff just said his super secret depositions are analogous to grand jury proceedings & that’s why it needs to be done out of public view in the Capitol basement. If that’s the case, then why is he publicly leaking anything at all said he thinks can possibly be spun in his favor?”

Schiff just said his super secret depositions are analogous to grand jury proceedings & that’s why it needs to be done out of public view in the Capitol basement. If that’s the case, then why is he publicly leaking anything at all said he thinks can possibly be spun in his favor? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

In a separate interview, Zeldin highlighted the secrecy under which Schiff is conducting his push for impeachment, saying: “Why are we sitting inside of Adam Schiff’s bunker turning in our cell phones before we come in and being told that nothing here can be told to the American public?”

“The only thing the whistleblower has to add that’s new is information that frankly Adam Schiff and his staff don’t want us talking about,” Zeldin added.

Schiff has come under intense fire for fabricating quotes from Trump’s call with Ukraine, for allegedly lying about not having contact with the whistleblower prior to the whistleblower complaint being filed, and for the fact that two of his aides allegedly worked with the whistleblower when the whistleblower worked in the White House during the Obama administration.

WATCH:

Adam Schiff is trying to get the US drunk on his favorite cocktail: There are three main ingredients: (1) Cherry-picking leaks, (2) withholding key facts, and (3) outright lying. I discussed this AM on @ThisWeekABC w @jonkarl pic.twitter.com/3A0OmgQapS — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019