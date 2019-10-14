A 10-year-old little girl died over the weekend after she was thrown from a carnival ride at a festival in southern New Jersey.

What are the details?

Hailey McMullen was ejected from a ride called the Wisdom Super Sizzler “Extreme” at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County Saturday evening. KLFY-TV reported that the child was airlifted to Cooper University hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating how Hailey was thrown from ride, while the community mourns the little girl’s death.

Police described the ride as one that spins passengers in a horizontal circle. It is also known by some as a “dizzy-go-round” or “The Scrambler.”

Skelly’s Amusements is the company that provided the rides to the Harvest Festival, as it has since the 90s. The company offered its condolences on Facebook, saying in part, “We are absolutely heartbroken. Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Skelly’s concessions manager, Rick Marchione, told NJ.com that until Saturday’s tragedy, the company hadn’t had a major incident with the “Extreme” ride in its 27 years in operation. The ride has been dismantled and will remain out of operation until the Division of Community Affairs — the department responsible for its inspection and permits — completes an investigation of the incident.

Organizers of the Harvest Festival canceled a parade that was to be held Sunday. Skelly’s released a second statement on social media saying that they had been given permission from the state to continue operating the other rides on Sunday, but chose not to reopen, saying, “we don’t have it in our heart.”