In a couple months, I celebrate almost five decades helping people through ministry of the Word of God. Of thousands of messages I’ve delivered, one stands out as most enduring, most requested and most impactful.

Let me state up front that the message is not due to any masterful presentation or organizational skills. People love it because it inspires them to live a more victorious life and helps them intentionally jettison worry, anxiety and discouragement.

God has used it in a transformative way because it is basically a compilation of Scriptures that enhance faith and eradicate doubt, fear and unbelief.

It’s title: “Biblical Declarations to Build Strong Faith.”

Renew Mind – Repeat Truth

God calls us to renew our mind (Romans 12:2), meditate (say repetitively, “chew the cud”) and bring “every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5). “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” (Romans 10:8).

When we delight to spend time daily in His Presence, we discover “Those who seek the Lord will lack no good thing” (Psalm 34:10). When we incorporate into that time the declaration of faith-building verses, our confidence grows in who we are and what we have in Christ. “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).

Overcomers learn to vanquish defeatist, negative thoughts as we train ourselves to resist temptation, accusation and condemnation as Jesus did by boldly declaring, “It is written!” (Matthew 4). We don’t accept Satan’s estimation of ourselves and our situations but agree with God to discover our destiny. “Do two people walk together, if they have not agreed?” (Amos 3:3).

“Sow a thought – reap an act. Sow an act – reap a habit. Sow a habit – reap a lifestyle. Sow a lifestyle – reap a destiny!”

Sample of my message

You are the only being in the universe who can cause defeat in your life. Wholeheartedly decide, by the grace of God and the power of the Holy Spirit, to align with God, and all the demons in hell, all the people in the world, all your apparent weaknesses, shortcomings, inadequacies, adverse circumstances and unfavorable surroundings cannot prevent you from having glorious victory!

VICTORY

I’m not just an ordinary individual; I’m a child of the living God. I’m not just a person; I’m an heir of God and joint heir with Jesus Christ. I’m not just an old sinner; I am a new creation in Jesus Christ my Lord. I’m part of a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation. I’m unconditionally loved as a friend of God and adopted into His eternal family.

When I confess my sin, I am forgiven. I’m not under guilt or condemnation. God is the God of all encouragement. There is therefore now no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus. Satan is a liar. I will not listen to his accusations for I am cleansed in the blood. No weapon formed against me shall prosper and I shall confute every tongue rising against me in judgment. I pull down strongholds and cast down imaginations and bring every thought captive to the obedience of Christ. God does not love me because of my shortcomings or success but has set His love upon me. There’s never a time when He started loving me. God is love and loved me from all eternity.

I am accepted in the Beloved. If God is for me who can be against me? Greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world. Nothing can separate me from the love of Christ. As the Father loves Jesus, so does Jesus love me. I’m not a slave to sin anymore, I’ve been set free! I continue in His word, I know the truth and the truth has set me free. Because the Son sets me free, I am free indeed!

FAITH

For by You I can run through a troop, and by my God I can leap over a wall. I can do all things because of Christ who strengthens me. With man this is impossible but with God all things are possible. All things are possible to him that believes. If I have faith as a grain of mustard seed, I can say to a mountain “Move” and it will move and nothing will be impossible to me.

I’m a believer. I’m not a doubter. I know that without faith it is impossible to please God. I live by faith, I walk by faith, and I see through the eye of faith. I trust in the Lord with all my heart and don’t lean to my own understanding. I’m not ruled by feelings and I’m not controlled by my emotions. I’m not under my circumstances I am above them seated with Christ in heavenly places. I know that the steps of a righteous man are ordered by the Lord. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. The righteous man falls seven times but rises again.

BOLDNESS

I give no opportunity to the devil. I give no place to fear in my life knowing the fear of man brings a snare. Perfect love casts out fear. I sought the Lord and He heard me and delivered me from all my fears. God has not given me a spirit of fear but a spirit of love, power and a sound mind. The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? God is my refuge and my strength, a very present help in trouble.

The righteous are bold as a lion. If I were still trying to please men, I should not be a servant of Jesus Christ. But I am a servant of the most high God and I fear not, for He is with me. I will not be dismayed, for He is my God. He will strengthen me; He will help me; He will uphold me with His victorious right hand.

I’m not ashamed of the gospel for it is the power of God unto salvation to those who believe. I am a minister of reconciliation. I’m an ambassador for Jesus Christ. The anointing breaks every yoke. I received power when the Holy Spirit came upon me to be His witness. His word which comes out of His mouth will not return void but will accomplish His purpose and prosper in the thing for which it was sent. I know my God; I am strong; I will do exploits. As He is, so am I in this world.

HEALTH

I will bless the Lord with all my heart, for He not only forgives all my sins, He heals all my diseases. Because the Lord is my refuge, the Most High my habitation, no evil shall befall me, no plague will come near my dwelling place. He gives His angels charge over me to guard me in all my ways. It’s His will that I prosper and be in health, even as my soul does prosper.

Jesus of Nazareth went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed of the devil. He said, “I’ll remove sickness from the midst of you.” He is the Lord my healer. My body is for the Lord and the Lord is for my body. He bore away my sicknesses and carried away my diseases and by His stripes, I was healed.

The Son of Righteousness shall rise with healing in His wings. The same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead is at work in my mortal body, giving me life. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. Is anything too hard for the Lord? All things are possible to him who believes. I’m not just a hearer of the word, I’m a doer of the word. It is done unto me according to the word.

DESTINY

The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth in order to show Himself strong in behalf of those whose hearts are fully blameless towards Him. God rewards those who diligently seek Him. He who calls me is faithful and He will do it. I’m not conformed to this world. I’m a partaker of His divine nature and I run the race to win. His grace is sufficient for me. His power is made perfect in weakness.

I’ll not despise the day of small beginnings. The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof, the world and all who dwell therein in. He said He would pour out His Spirit in these last days. Sons and daughters would prophesy, young men would see visions, old men would dream dreams. The end of the matter is better than the beginning.

I press on towards the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus my Lord. I cast my cares on Him. Your eyes saw me unformed, yet in Your book all my days were written before any of them came into being. The righteous shall flourish like a palm tree and grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Those that are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be filled with vitality and foliage, to show that the Lord is upright; He is my Rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.

Here’s the deal: Now to Him who is able to keep me from falling and present me without blemish before the Presence of His glory with exceeding joy, to the only God, my Savior, through Jesus Christ my Lord, be glory, majesty, dominion, and authority before time, now and forevermore. Amen!

NOTE: The content of this message is almost totally God’s Word. Scripture references were not included for easier reading. Continue to grow in the grace and knowledge of Jesus by regularly meditating and declaring aloud its contents. Print it out and keep it in your Bible or post it to share with family and friends. Tune in to Larry Tomczak’s “Here’s the Deal” 15-minute daily podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network to enjoy the abundant life Jesus intends for you.