ABC News issued an apology Monday for using footage of a Kentucky gun range and passing it off to be footage of a violent clash in Syria.

Washington Examiner, ABC’s segment on “Slaughter in Syria” featured the footage.

What are the details?

ABC aired the footage on Sunday and Monday, purporting it to be feature footage from northern Syria.

Video of the deadly clash between the Syrian Kurds and the invading Turks turned out to be nothing more than a nighttime machine gun demonstration from Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky, according to the outlet.

The network has issued an apology for its mistake and yanked the video.

A network representative told the Examiner in a statement about the decision to take down the video.

“We’ve taken down video that aired on ‘World News Tonight Sunday’ and ‘Good Morning America’ this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” the spokesperson said. “ABC News regrets the error.”

A spokesperson for Knob Creek Gun Range also told the outlet that they’re doing an investigation of their own into the incident.

“As of right now,” the representative added, “it seems to be our footage.”

On Sunday, NBC’s Tom Llamas showed the video, claiming that it portrayed the conflict between the Turks and the Kurds.

“The situation rapidly spiraling out of control in northern Syria,” Llamas said Sunday night, “one week since President Trump ordered U.S. forces out of that region, effectively abandoning America’s allies in the fight against [the Islamic State].”

“This video right here appears to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town,” he continued. “The Kurds, who fought alongside the U.S. against ISIS. Now, horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies.”

On Monday, senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell introduced the footage on “Good Morning America.”

“This video, obtained by ABC News, appears to show the fury of the Turkish attack on the border town of Tal Abyad,” Pannell said.

What else?

“Good Morning America” later issued a statement of its own via social media.

It read, “CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on ‘World News Tonight’ Sunday and ‘Good Morning America’ this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error.”

