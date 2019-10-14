ABC News issued a correction Monday after the network ran what appears to be 2017 gun range footage and reported it as combat video from Syria.

“ABC World News Tonight” reported Sunday evening that a clip appeared to show Turkish-backed fighters bombing the Kurds. The chyron said, “Slaughter in Syria.” The network aired the footage again during Monday’s “Good Morning America.”

World News Tonight noted in a correction on Twitter Monday that the video was taken down “after questions were raised about its accuracy.” (RELATED: Assad Wants Russia To Remain In Syria Permanently)

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

“This video right here appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian-border town,” anchor Tom Llamas said Sunday. “The Kurds, who fought alongside the U.S. against [the Islamic State], now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies.”

The video appears to be from a 2017 YouTube video at Knob Creek Gun Range in Kentucky. “As of right now, it seems to be our footage,” a spokesperson for the gun range told the Washington Examiner.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 6 that he would be pulling U.S. troops from Syria.

“One week since President Trump ordered U.S. Forces out of that region, effectively abandoning America’s allies in the fight against ISIS,” Llamas said. Another video is included during the clip from “a reporter live streaming video of a convoy hit by an air strike,” according to Llamas.

Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria caused pushback among Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike. It allows Turkey to invade Syria and go after Kurdish fighters, who have worked with the U.S. to beat ISIS.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.