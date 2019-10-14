ABC News will air an exclusive interview with former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on Tuesday, the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate.

“Tune in to ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘World News Tonight,’ ‘Nightline’ and ABC News Live and ABCNews.com starting Tuesday for more on Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China as well as his reaction to President Trump’s rally and tweets targeting him directly,” the network said in a statement, according to The Hill.

The Democratic debate, hosted by CNN and The New York Times, will be broadcast from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., EDT, with Biden and 11 other candidates taking the stage at Otterbein University.

Hunter Biden will appear on “Good Morning America” for an interview with anchor Amy Robach, in which “no questions were off limits,” according to ABC. Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, as has his decision to leave the board of a Chinese company. Hunter Biden over the weekend stated that he would stop his foreign work if his father is elected president.

“Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” Biden’s attorney said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.

“Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” the statement added. “He will continue to keep his father personally uninvolved in his business affairs.”

Trump responded on Twitter: “Wow! Hunter Biden is being forced to leave a Chinese Company. Now watch the Fake News wrap their greasy and very protective arms around him. Only softball questions of him please!”