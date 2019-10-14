This should be interesting. Tuesday ABC will air an interview conducted by news anchor Amy Robach with Hunter Biden. The Democrat debate scheduled Tuesday night in Ohio will be co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN. That’s a bit awkward, isn’t it?

The debates will be moderated by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Times national editor Marc Lacey. An “unnamed advisor” is putting out the word, reported by Peter Doocy on FNC, that they think the Biden scandal isn’t just bad for Biden but for all the Democrat candidates. If other candidates repeat the “discredited lies” about Biden and his son, they “would be making a profound statement about themselves.” Nice campaign you’ve got there. It’d be too bad if it blew up.

As Ed wrote, there are no “discredited lies” about the Bidens. Nothing has been proven incorrect about the fact that Hunter Biden gets some very sweet gigs by using his father’s position in politics. And, he does it with foreign companies and money. The Biden campaign is showing a disturbing pattern of bullying and expressing thinly veiled threats against the media and the other candidates in order to avoid having to answer some hard questions.

Does anyone think Hunter will be grilled over his past behavior and how exactly he got the job with the Ukrainian energy company in the first place? How about the money from China for his hedge fund business? I’d like to know how he got the membership on the board of the energy company – who set up his contacts in order to receive the offer, and what was expected of Hunter Biden. What exactly did the job entail? And who set up the contact in China for the huge money infusion into his hedge fund? What was expected in return? I don’t think any of this happened because of Hunter’s knowledge, skills, or resume. A person would have to be incredibly naive to think Hunter was able to enrich himself as he did if it wasn’t for his father’s name and 40 years in the swamp.

Why was ABC chosen for the interview? Hunter’s attorney has released a rather lengthy statement on Medium. Essentially he promises to not do what he’s been doing, though he did nothing wrong when his father becomes president. The sense of entitlement is strong. If he was doing no wrong, why does he promise to conduct himself differently if his father sits in the Oval Office?

Hunter makes the following commitment: Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests. In any event, Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign owned companies. He will continue to keep his father personally uninvolved in his business affairs, while availing himself as necessary and appropriate to the Office of the White House Counsel to help inform his application of the Biden Administration’s guidelines or standards to his business decision-making.

Is the ABC interview to distract from what will probably be another less than stellar performance by the elder Biden during the debate? The Biden campaign should have been cleaning up this story from the beginning. Why is Hunter just now sitting down for an interview? Why hasn’t Joe Biden done an interview explaining his story? I think Hunter is finally coming out of hiding because President Trump called him out and asked, “Where’s Hunter?” during his last campaign rallies. Perhaps Trump poked him and now he has to come forward.

The interview was conducted last weekend in Hunter’s home in Los Angeles. Viewers are told “no questions were off-limits.” The network is spreading the interview out over several of the ABC’s shows.

Hunter Biden sat down with ABC News anchor Amy Robach over the weekend at his home in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview, and no questions were off limits. Tune in to “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “Nightline” and ABC News Live and ABCNews.com starting Tuesday for more on Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China as well as his reaction to President Trump’s rally and tweets targeting him directly.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @arobach sits down one-on-one with Hunter Biden at his home in Los Angeles. See the EXCLUSIVE coming up TOMORROW on @GMA. https://t.co/MsEBEZtcDK pic.twitter.com/EB2Vrywiwq — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 14, 2019