Actress Rose McGowan blasted former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate Hilary Clinton for her ties to embattled film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Journalist Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” reports that Clinton urged Farrow to drop the investigation into Weinstein, whom myriad women accused of sexual assault. Weinstein had long been a donor to Clinton’s campaigns and the two had been friends before Clinton dissociated herself from Weinstein’s sordid dealings.

You can read more on the background of Farrow’s recollection of the incident here.

What are the details?

On Twitter, McGowan — one of Weinstein’s most outspoken accusers — pointed the finger at Clinton for reportedly helping to cover up the misdeeds of predatory men in power.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster,” she wrote, referring to Weinstein, whose trial on rape charges is scheduled for January. “I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style.”

McGowan later lumped the former president in with Weinstein and the horrific allegations against him.

“Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims?” she wrote during the Friday tirade. “And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so.”

McGowan concluded by pointing out the apparent abuse of power as a common denominator in such stories.

“I am against abuse of power, whether it be Trump, Clinton, HW, @NBC,” she wrote, also referring to former NBC host Matt Lauer, who lost his job due to sexual assault allegations. “The list is long. I’m not raging, I just really, really dislike liars and those who protect them.”

What else?

Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, responded to the allegations in Farrow’s book, writing, “I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to save himself.”

“What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time,” he added.