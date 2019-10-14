On the Indigenous People’s Columbus Day edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we go one-on-one with radio host and best-selling author Dennis Prager.

Listen to the interview:

We cover a lot of ground with Dennis, we talk about his friendship with Adam Carolla, the new documentary “No Safe Spaces” about the attack on free speech, his fight with YouTube over their attempts to restrict his wildly popular “Prager U” videos, and the future of conservatism. Give it a listen.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.

It’s also sponsored by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. To keep up-to-date on the latest with the reelection campaign of President Trump, as well as receive special offers and provide feedback, text “DAILY” to 88022 now.