A video depicting President TrumpDonald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE shooting and stabbing media organizations and some of his most prominent critics drew widespread backlash after The New York Times reported it was played at a conservative conference over the weekend at Trump’s Doral resort.

Democrats and media organizations warned as the video circulated on YouTube and social media that it could incite further violence, with some calling on Trump to speak out and condemn the clip.

“At a conference of Trump supporters, they played a video of our president murdering journalists in a church. Last year, a Trump supporter sent bombs to CNN—and a shooter entered a church yesterday. This video isn’t funny. It will get people killed,” tweeted former Rep. Beto O’Rourke Beto O’RourkeButtigieg pushes back on O’Rourke threat to strip religious institutions of tax-exempt status O’Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter Conservatives slam Beto O’Rourke over threat to tax-exempt status for religious organizations MORE (D-Texas), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Cindy McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Remembering leaders who put country above party Graham-Trump rollercoaster hits dizzying speed MORE (R-Ariz.), weighed in after it was reported that the late senator was among those depicted as Trump’s victims in the video.

“Reports describing a violent video played at a Trump Campaign event in which images of reporters & @JohnMcCain are being slain by Pres Trump violate every norm our society expects from its leaders & the institutions that bare their names,” she tweeted. “I stand w/@whca [White House Correspondents’ Association] in registering my outrage.”

The video, which has been uploaded to YouTube and Twitter since the Times first reported on it, is taken from a clip of the film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and shows Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a character going on a violent rampage inside the “Church of Fake News.”

He is depicted gunning down and stabbing people with the faces of his critics and media organizations’ logos superimposed onto them. Among the outlets featured in the video are Politico, The Washington Post, NPR and The Hill.

Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump impeachment efforts will haunt the next Democrat in the White House Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption MORE (I-Vt.), John McCain and Rosie O’Donnell are also among his targets in the video.

Donald Trump, Jr., former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersWhite House press secretary defends lack of daily briefings: Trump ‘is the most accessible president in history’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she is ‘relentlessly’ attacked by women Sarah Sanders makes debut as Fox News contributor MORE Sanders and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report The Hill’s Morning Report — Arrest of Giuliani associates triggers many questions MORE (R) were among those scheduled to speak at the American Priority conference.

The event’s organizer denounced the video and said his organization was looking into how it was shown at the event.

Lawmakers whose home states and districts have been hit by gun violence were among the first to speak out against the video.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyCongress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds Administration to give ‘top secret’ briefing on Syria amid pushback Senators call for Trump administration to testify on Syria MORE (D-Conn.), who has been one of the most prominent advocates for gun control since the Sandy Hook massacre in his home state, urged every parent in the country to watch the video.

“Play it all the way to end. Know that this is the re-election message of your President,” he tweeted. “And then ask yourself — how you sit your kids down and tell them you want this person to lead us.”

Rep. Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchHouse Ethics Committee reviewing two GOP lawmakers over campaign finance House Ethics panel reviewing Tlaib over campaign salary Gun epidemic is personal for lawmakers touched by violence MORE (D-Fla.), who represents Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed at a high school in 2018, highlighted recent mass shootings in places of worship, at the Capital Gazette newspaper and at a GOP congressional baseball practice.

“We must demand better than this,” he tweeted.

Media organizations and journalists were also quick to condemn the video, with many worrying that it would inflame the president’s already incendiary rhetoric toward the press, which he often derides as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.”

White House Correspondents’ Association President Jon Karl said in a statement that the organization was “horrified” by the clip.

“All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents,” he said. “We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”

CNN, which has been among the most regular targets for criticism from Trump, blasted the video as “vile and horrific” and called on Trump to condemn it in the “strongest possible terms.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House rips judge’s ruling blocking ‘public charge’ rule Trump ‘constantly’ discusses using polygraphs to stem leaks: report US, Chinese officials to meet Thursday for trade talks MORE tweeted Monday morning that Trump had not yet seen the video, but would watch it shortly.

“But based upon everything he has heard he strongly condemns the video,” Grisham tweeted.

