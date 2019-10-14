One stat shows what a sad and pathetic season it’s been for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to ESPN, Mayfield’s 11 interceptions through the first six games of the season are the most for a Cleveland quarterback since 1984.

The Oklahoma Heisman winner tossed three of them Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield’s 11 interceptions through 6 games are the most by a Browns QB through 6 games since Paul McDonald had 12 back in 1984. pic.twitter.com/z8vzWY0tGK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2019

You really can’t make this stuff up. Remember when Browns fans were so happy when Johnny Manziel left town? I remember that. I remember that well.

Then, they drafted Baker Mayfield, and he was supposed to be the savior of Cleveland. Mayfield was the man who was supposed to carry the Browns forward.

Instead, he’s carried them to an abysmal 2-4 record and has thrown a staggering 11 interceptions in a grand total of six games.

I really hope all the offseason hype, the profiles, the nonstop chatter and everything else surrounding the Browns was worth it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Their number one pick is turning over the ball at a rate that is almost too hard to comprehend. He’s got weapons all over the field on offense, and he still can’t stop just giving the ball away.

Maybe, just maybe, Mayfield should have focused a shade more on practicing and a little less on being a celebrity. Just a thought.

After all, he’s paid to throw footballs, and he’s doing an awful job at it. Oh well! It’s great for my business the more Mayfield flames out.

Hell, if they go under .500, I might be able to buy a yacht. Much appreciated, Baker!