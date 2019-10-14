Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonEx-top Trump Russia aide to testify about ‘shadow policy’ on Ukraine: report Bolton to write memoir on time serving under Trump: report The Russian offensive in Africa and America’s feeble response MORE told a former aide to President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE on Russia to call White House lawyers to warn them about a pressure campaign on Ukraine, House investigators were reportedly told Monday.

Bolton told Fiona Hill, the senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs, to contact the lawyer for the National Security Council and say that the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRand Paul calls for probe of Democrats over Ukraine letter Sunday shows — Officials rush to Trump’s defense on Syria, sanctions Cruz: ‘Of course’ it’s not appropriate to ask China to investigate Bidens MORE was involved in the efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats, the New York Times reported Monday night.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton told Hill to tell White House lawyers, according to the testimony reported by the Times.

The former national security adviser had called Giuliani a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up” in a previous conversation with Hill, according to the Times.

Hill testified for 10 hours behind closed doors on Monday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, following allegations that Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE and his son. The report identified Giuliani as a central figure in the effort to push Ukraine to investigate.