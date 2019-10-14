President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that his administration would be taking actions against members of the Turkish government after reports of atrocities committed in the invasion into Syria.

” I will soon be issuing an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria,” said the president in statement issued via his Twitter account.

The president said steel tariffs would be increased to 50 percent, and a $100 billion trade deal being negotiated with Turkey would immediately ended.

“Turkey’s military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peach, security, and stability in the region. I have been perfectly clear with President Erdogan: Turkey’s action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes,” the statement continued.

The president has faced criticism on all sides for his decision to pull back troops from northern Syria ahead of an invasion by Turkish military forces. He has defended his actions by deriding the Kurds, who are facing a massacre and mass displacement.

There are also reports that ISIS prisoners who had been captured by the Kurds were escaping during the invasion.

“The United States will aggressively use economic sanctions to target those who enable, facilitate, and finance these heinous acts in Syria,” the statement continued.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump concluded.

Here’s the latest in the Turkey debacle:

