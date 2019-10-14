A Northern California brain surgeon who was on trial for sexually assaulting children was found dead in his jail cell.

According to The Associated Press, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office confirmed James Kohut was found dead in his jail cell on Sunday. He was alone.

Officials are trying to determine the manner and cause of his death.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kohut, 59, may have killed himself, officials told AP.

Kohut was awaiting trial on dozens of sex abuse charges and was in custody since his arrest in May 2017.

Jail authorities also told People magazine that he was seen alive not long before corrections officers found his body. An autopsy will be performed later this week to figure out the cause of death.

Emily Stephens and Rashel Brando in mugshots (Watsonville Police Department)

SFGate also reported that he was being held in the jail’s protective housing unit and was found when breakfast service began.

Kohut and two nurses, 44-year-old Rashel Brandon and 31-year-old Emily Stephens, were arrested two years ago on suspicion of running a human trafficking ring. Kohut faces 11 counts of child abuse while Brandon and Stephens were facing four counts, People reported.

Kohut had pleaded not guilty to the charges, as did Brandon and Stephens.

Following his arrest in 2017, the California state medical board revoked his medical license.

Prosecutors had alleged that “for nearly 20 years,” the surgeon displayed “a sexual compulsion, and has solicited victims for decades.” Due to the disturbing nature of the allegations, The Epoch Times has chosen not to publish further details.

