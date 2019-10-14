Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Remembering leaders who put country above party Graham-Trump rollercoaster hits dizzying speed MORE (R-Ariz.), on Monday condemned a video reportedly shown at a conservative conference that depicts President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE gunning down media organizations and political opponents, including her late husband.

“Reports describing a violent video played at a Trump Campaign event in which images of reporters & @JohnMcCain are being slain by Trump violate every norm our society expects from its leaders and the institutions that bare their names,” Cindy McCain said on Twitter.

“I stand [with the White House Correspondents’ Association] in registering my outrage.”

The New York Times first reported Sunday that the video, which is taken from a clip of the film, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” was played during a three-day conference hosted by American Priority at Trump National Doral near Miami.

The footage, which has since been shared on social media, shows Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a character who is shooting, stabbing and assaulting a range of individuals inside what is dubbed the “Church of Fake News.”

Trump is portrayed gunning down and stabbing people with the faces of his critics and media organizations’ logos superimposed onto them. At one point, Trump is shown striking John McCain, a chief critic of Trump’s during his first years in the White House, in the back of the neck.

Trump is also depicted striking Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump impeachment efforts will haunt the next Democrat in the White House Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions MORE (Calif.), 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders wishes Ocasio-Cortez happy birthday Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Sanders can gain ground by zeroing in on corruption MORE (I-Vt.), GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyVideo of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Reid warns Democrats not to underestimate Trump McConnell tightlipped as impeachment furor grows MORE (Utah) and former President Obama.

The organizer of the event, Alex Phillips, acknowledged that the clip had been shown during the conference and that the matter was being investigated.

“Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity,” Phillips told the Times. “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.”

ABC’s Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, denounced the clip, saying in a statement late Sunday that “all Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents.”

“We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society,” Karl said.

Trump has repeatedly railed against John McCain throughout his presidency, even after the senator’s death, often criticizing him for voting against a GOP bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare in 2017.

“Not my kind of guy. But some people like him and I think that’s great,” he said in March.

Cindy McCain has, meanwhile, been outspoken in her criticism of Trump and the GOP since her husband’s death in 2018. She said earlier this year that no Republican has become the party’s “voice of reason” since her husband’s death.