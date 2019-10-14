Clemson and Alabama are still the two teams favored to win the college football national title after week seven.

According to odds from BetOnline_AG, the Tigers and Crimson Tide are both at +250, Ohio State checks in next at +500, LSU is at +550, Oklahoma is at +600, Georgia is +1200 and Wisconsin is +1600.

You can see a full list of the teams with the best odds below.

Updated @CFBPlayoff title odds via @betonline_aghttps://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Ala, Clem 2.5/1

OhSt 5/1

LSU 5.5/1

OU 6/1

UGA 12/1

Wis 16/1

PennSt 25/1

Aub, Mich, ND, Utah 40/1

UF, Ore 50/1

Bay 66/1

A&M 80/1

ASU, Boise, Minn, Texas 150/1

Iowa, SMU, Wash 250/1

OkSt 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 13, 2019

LSU at +550 is a very interesting line. The Tigers are undefeated, just gave us a convincing performance against Florida and really only have to worry about Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they can beat the Crimson Tide, then they’ll be in the driver’s seat. Joe Burrow and company would get Georgia in the SEC title game, and they’d likely win.

At that point, they’d be a lock for the playoff. At +550, it’s not a bad deal considering they only have on real roadblock in their way.

Ohio State is in a similar situation. If the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin and or at least split the likely series, then they’re going to almost certainly be in the playoff.

The Big 10 race comes down to OSU/Wisconsin and then the rematch. At +500, you really can’t do much better for a team that only looks like it has one real opponent on its schedule.

Wisconsin is literally in the exact same situation as Ohio State but with drastically lower odds. If my Badgers can get to the B1G title game undefeated or with only one loss to OSU in the regular season, then it all comes down to 60 minutes of football for a playoff spot.

Judging from what we’ve seen out of them this season, it’s hard to imagine anybody would be foolish enough to completely write off the Badgers.

[embedded content]

It’s going to be a lot of fun finding out down the stretch how this all shakes out. Let us know in the comments who you’re taking.