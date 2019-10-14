[embedded content]

Undercover journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a video Monday it describes as evidence of CNN President Jeff Zucker’s “personal vendetta” against President Trump.

The video features Cary Poarch, a satellite uplink technician for the network for two years who says he recently agreed to wear a hidden camera “to expose the bias” at the network.

Zucker was captured on audio saying on his daily call to employees, “Let’s just stay focused on impeachment.”

Poarch said that every day on the 9 a.m. “Rundown Call,” Zucker has been “hammering Trump in some way, shape or form, or Republicans in general.”

Zucker, according to Poarch’s description, communicated that while there may be other stories to cover, “we want to divert all our resources to this aspect of Trump or that aspect of Trump.”

More recently, he said, it’s “just all about impeachment.”

“Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.”

Zucker ‘hates his guts’

Poarch recorded a conversations with Nick Neville, a media coordinator at CNN, who told him Zucker “has a personal vendetta against Trump.”

“It’s not going to be positive for Trump,” Neville said of CNN’s coverage.

Neville noted Zucker has had “an ongoing feud with Trump” since they worked together on the NBC show “The Apprentice” and “hates his guts.”

The media coordinator said there are CNN employees who are trying to employ “journalistic integrity.”

“And then you get on the 9 a.m. call, and big boss, Jeff Zucker, f—— tells you what to do,” Neville said.

“To a certain extent, you have to follow his verdict.”

Another CNN employee confided to Poarch that “everyone at the network complains about it; they hate covering Trump every day.”

Fox News ‘conspiracy nonsense’

A recording of CNN’s daily 9 a.m. “Rundown Call” captured Zucker implying that it was Fox News that laid the groundwork for electing Donald Trump.

“I think what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense,” Zucker said.

The CNN chief said the “fake conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society and frankly that is beyond destructive for America.”

“And I do not think we should be scared to say so,” he said.

Some CNN employees Poarch caught on camera, however, insisted Zucker himself had a lot to do with Trump’s success as a public figure, from making him a TV star through “The Apprentice” to providing non-stop coverage of his political career from the beginning.

Let the news be news

Poarch insisted his motivation for speaking out was not political.

“It’s basically me wanting the news what it used to be, news,” he said, “and not infotainment or a game show or chasing the ratings.”

CNN, he added, “purports it to be facts first, and that’s clearly not the case.”

Poarch said he just wants CNN to “own where they’re at.”

“If we lean left, cool. Let’s just say we lean left. If we lean right, let it be known.”