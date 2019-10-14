CNN host Brooke Baldwin on Monday sharply condemned the video from one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE supporter’s showing the president killing press members and his critics, saying she takes the attack “personally” after the video was screened at a Trump property over the weekend.

“Yes, he kills members of the press in this video and yes how could I not take it personally?” Baldwin asked on the air. “But there is so much more to this.”

Baldwin called for the president to condemn the video directly and criticized him for doing so not as of Monday afternoon.

“Mr. President why is it taking you so long to condemn this video?” she asked.

“I don’t want to hear from your press secretary who says you strongly condemn the video,” she added. “I want to hear from you.”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House rips judge’s ruling blocking ‘public charge’ rule Trump ‘constantly’ discusses using polygraphs to stem leaks: report US, Chinese officials to meet Thursday for trade talks MORE tweeted that the president “strongly condemns” the video Monday morning, but Trump has yet to mention it personally.

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019

The CNN host said the president’s rhetoric has “amplified distrust in journalism” beyond what would have been acceptable in the past.

“No one would have played this video before,” she said. “No one would have thought it would have been OK. But Trump’s messaging has had an impact.”

The video was shown at a conservative conference over the weekend at Trump’s Doral resort, The New York Times first reported. The clip uses a scene from “Kingsman: Secret Service” placing the president’s picture on a character who violently kills people inside the “Church of Fake News.”

The clip ends with the fake Trump jabbing a stake into the head of a person with the CNN logo depicted as their face.