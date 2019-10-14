CNN’s Brian Stelter linked a New Hampshire church shooting to a

viral meme video featuring a likeness of President Donald Trump shooting members of the media in the “Church of Fake News.”

What’s the background on this?

The controversial video

appeared in the public eye over the weekend and stirred much controversy with its content.

A spokesperson for the White House distanced the administration from the outcry by insisting the video had nothing to do with the Trump campaign. The video, which is about a year old, was screened during the pro-Trump group American Priority’s three-day event at Trump National Doral Miami last week.

In a statement, American Priority said, “An unauthorized video was shown in a side room” during the event. “This video was not approved, seen, or sanctioned,” the organization added.

Trump 2020 campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said, “That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also said that the president “strongly condemns this video.”

[embedded content]

Spoof video of President shooting enemies shown at Doral rally



www.youtube.com



What did Stelter say?

In his nightly

newsletter, Stelter of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” included a tweet from New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.

In the tweet, Nuzzi wrote, “How disconnected from humanity must you be to find humor in a depiction of a mass shooting of journalists inside a church — knowing, surely, that Americans have been slaughtered in churches & newsrooms, that it’s not a fantasy for the families that those shootings made incomplete?”

Stelter followed that with a link to a report of a New Hampshire church shooting that took place just

a day before the Trump meme video went viral, seeming to imply that the two happenings could somehow be connected.

He wrote, “There was a shooting at a church in New Hampshire

on Saturday.”

The incident in question involved a man opening fire at a New Hampshire wedding. The suspect who reportedly opened fire on the bridal party was the stepson of a minister who was shot to death by the son of the groom earlier this month, NBC News reported.

There was no evidence the event was inspired by the video in question or any political remarks made by President Trump or anyone else.

(H/T:

Washington Free Beacon)