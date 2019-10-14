WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

All weekend, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe hinted at a new expose of CNN that would lay bare its bias. The first video from the expose is out, and it includes snippets from CNN’s 9 a.m. “rundown meetings,” where CNN President Jeff Zucker lays out the network’s priorities for the day. It shows Zucker focused on impeachment and includes an admonition for CNN employees to cast aside their friendships with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Zucker said, “So, I just wanna say on the Lindsey Graham front. I know that there’s a lot of people at CNN that are friendly with Lindsey Graham. Time to knock that off. And it’s time to call him out.”

Zucker also blamed Fox News for America’s current predicament, saying that it is “the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from Fox News.”

An employee at CNN claimed in hidden camera video that Zucker has a “personal vendetta against [President Donald] Trump.”

Some of Project Veritas’ investigations have fallen flat in the past. Others have resulted in real change. It’s too early to see what will happen with the latest expose. But it seems to have Jeff Zucker worried. He mentioned the expose on today’s 9 a.m. call.

The first full video in the series was released shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

It’s no secret that CNN has acted like the propaganda arm of the left for years. As more of this video is released, we may see that it comes from the very top.

