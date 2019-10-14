Musician Kenny Dixon died Saturday in a car accident.

Kane Brown’s band confirmed Dixon’s death to WSB-TV Atlanta on Sunday. Dixon was the drummer for the country music band. It is unclear where the accident occurred.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the statement read. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon’s fiancée, Sarah Hendrick, shared a series of photos of the two and announced the tragic accident. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” she captioned the photos of the family. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Dixon and Hendrick shared three-year-old son Levi.

Brown also shared a tribute to his former drummer.

“You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy,” he captioned the photo.