New allegations against Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. have added a layer of uncertainty to his sexual misconduct case on the eve of his arraignment, reports USA Today.

“They can’t simply add,” Gooding Jr. defense lawyer Mark Heller told USA Today. “It has to be taken to a grand jury, and if they didn’t do it now, it’s not likely they’ll do it again.

“These ‘other’ cases, the district attorney did not have the confidence or the evidence that they are prosecutable and that’s why they were not in the indictment.”

Gooding Jr., 51, was charged in June with grabbing the breast of a woman at a Manhattan bar and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, according to an email to USA Today from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

But Heller told the paper the arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. E.T.

Three more women have come forward to police against Cuba Gooding Jr.

The indictment was sealed last week and will be unsealed Tuesday, USA Today reported.

“There is one individual, over and above the initial complainant, that pressed a claim against Cuba after he was arrested,” Heller told USA Today. “He declined to be shaken down because the conduct did not constitute inappropriate action on his part.”

Gooding is going to plead innocent, according to Heller, who has accused prosecutors of delaying.

“I’m confident this second misdemeanor added to the original case will be dismissed,” Heller told USA Today.

There is alleged surveillance video from the bar, but the defense argues it is too blurry to be definitive of the allegations, and Gooding’s girlfriend sitting between the actor and accuser deny any groping, per the report.