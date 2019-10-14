Rep. Ted Deutch Monday said his “blood is boiling” over a violent doctored video shown at a pro-Trump event over the weekend depicting President Donald Trump slaughtering his enemies, and called on him to condemn it.

“He ought to have the good sense at least on this one occasion, stand up and speak out against this and deplore it and condemn it,” the Florida Republican told CNN’s “New Day,” “If he’s got any sense of decency, the president will do that today. I don’t think too many of us are hopeful that will happen.”

The New York Times reported Sunday that people at a conference at Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami were shown a video doctored from a scene from the 2014 movie, “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

The scene had shown a massacre inside a church, where a tycoon played by Samuel L. Jackson kills several people. In the doctored version, Jackson’s head is replaced by a picture of Trump’s face, and he is shown opening fire on the “Church of Fake News,” with the faces of the people being killed being replaced by those of his critics or the logos of media companies.

The event’s schedule of speakers included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump Jr., former press secretary Sarah Sanders, and other top Trump backers. Sanders and Trump Jr. both said they did not see the video, and DeSantis reportedly did not end up attending the Doral conference.