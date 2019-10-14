President Donald Trump cheered on his former press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday, ahead of his third performance on Dancing with the Stars.

“Vote for good guy Sean Spicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He has always been there for us!”

Spicer resigned from his position as White House Press Secretary in July 2017 after Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director.

He continues to defy expectations on the show, as he garners support from the viewers texting their vote into the show.

Spicer thanked Breitbart News readers for their support in an interview on Sirius/XM Patriot on Breitbart News Sunday with Matt Boyle, calling them his “Lucky Charm” for winning.

He added:

I think that they feel the cause. That one of their own, one of us, has an opportunity to be this and want to make sure that we show how engaged we are. The people know that, despite all these talks of boycotts and tuning and whatever, that there are groups of people throughout country – and largely what we call flyover country – that are engaged in the process and do watch television.

The competition show has become number one on ABC, despite calls for a boycott after Spicer was selected to appear on the show.

“For all this talk about when I got announced on the show of people boycotting, what the message sends is, well look. Guess what. A lot of people are really tuning in, and I think that goes part and parcel with what you were talking about,” Spicer told Boyle.

Spicer will perform on DWTS Monday evening. Voting begins at 8 p.m. EST and runs through 10 p.m. EST. People can vote for Spicer up to 20 times by texting SEAN to 21523 and ten by voting online at ABC.com.