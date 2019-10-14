The other evening as I exited our automobile to put gas in it, I was aware that a gentleman on the other side of the pump island was staring at me. I wasn’t certain if he was staring at me because I exited the car amid great plumes of cigar smoke from the “Perdomo 20th Anniversary Cigar” I had in my mouth or if he was staring at the MAGA cap I was wearing.

As it turned out, the gentleman wanted to engage me about President Trump because of my MAGA cap. Removing my cigar from my mouth and placing it back on the cigar tray in my car, we chatted for a good five minutes or more about the president as we fueled our automobiles.

He was ebullient as we spoke about the president. He gave example after example of why he was pleased with the job President Trump was doing in office. And contrary to what the “Halloween Sisters” – i.e., Reps. Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and AOC, or as I call her “Oscar Ocasio” – want the public to believe, the gentleman’s support for President Trump had nothing to do with skin color.

It had everything to do with the economy, jobs and the fact that, using the gentleman’s own words, “President Trump doesn’t take “sh*t from them, and that’s why they hate him.” He went on to say that “President Trump isn’t like them. He’s a successful businessman who knows how to get things done.” He also said that “Trump talked about things the way ordinary people talked about the same things around the dinner table.”

It was a telling moment. This gentleman was emblematic of the countless number of people who have expressed why they support President Trump when I’m approached about my MAGA cap.

My son attended a weekend retreat and Christian conference, founded and hosted by a group of Christian professional athletes. Attendance is by invitation only, and the athletes, coaches and trainers must be Christian. This group included athletes, coaches and trainers from around the world. My son wore his MAGA cap.

It was an encouraging experience for my son to be with so many men and women from around the world and listening to them voice open support for President Trump. He said that you naturally expect there to be someone in attendance who didn’t like the president, but allowing that was the case, they kept it to themselves. He said everyone he was around and every small group session he attended at some point expressed support of President Trump.

Every place I’ve been wearing my MAGA cap, from Nicaragua to our home in Orlando to California, people have approached and voiced support for President Trump.

This past Friday evening, my wife and I visited Wilmington, Delaware, to dine at what has become one of our favorite restaurants. While we were waiting for the owner to prepare our table before we were seated, people from two different families eyed my MAGA cap and voiced support, saying they loved President Trump.

We witness tens upon tens of thousands of people turning out for President Trump’s rallies. People waiting in line sometimes days ahead of time.

Never in my nearly 50 years involved in the politic arena have I witnessed such a groundswell of support from so many voters of every persuasion and economic strata. Despite what you might hear from never-Trump groups such as ALIPAC and anti-Trump persons Bill Kristol, Mitt Romney, Karl Rove et al., along with the Trotskyites who man the bureaus of agitprop that are mislabeled journalism, President Trump enjoys an unflappable base of support that is growing exponentially.

For many years I have had people tell me that they are praying for our country. They’ve told me that they are praying and asking the God to save our country and/or to heal our country.

Well, my friends, it certainly appears to me that President Trump is God’s answer to our prayers. He is God’s man for such a time as this. That’s something we who are Christians need to give serious consideration to.

There is only one reason the devil is leading such relentless attacks and falsehoods against President Trump. It’s because his (presumably) two terms in office are nothing if not a spiritual battle on a much higher plain of good vs. evil than you and I see.

I may have spent nearly all of my adult life in politics, but that doesn’t negate the fact that I am a born-again Christian and ordained minister. I preface my point with that as a foundation before saying that I view everything through a prism of biblical viability. I view God’s word as the final authority.

Ergo, if Christ-centered, godly people have been praying for a true leader to lead our country, why wouldn’t I/we see in President Trump God’s answer to our prayers for a season such as this?

If I view President Trump as God’s Jehu of the Old Testament, why would I be surprised that the darkest forces of hell have launched wave after wave of attack against him since the first hour that he announced his candidacy for president?

Why would I be surprised that despite the relentless satanic attacks against him, President Trump continues to succeed in the advancement of his agenda? He continues to keep his campaign promises to We the People, and the attacks that would have destroyed any other man seem to just make him stronger.

As a Christian minister, I say that is possible only because he is the anointed of God for this moment. In the New Testament book of Acts 5:33-39, Gamaliel said: “Ye men … take heed to yourselves what ye intend to do as touching these men. … For before these days rose up Theudas, boasting himself to be somebody; to whom a number of men … joined themselves … and all, as many as obeyed him, were scattered, and brought to nought. … for if the counsel of this work be of men, it will come to nought … but if it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it; lest haply ye be found to fight against God.” (KJV)

If President Trump were truly the evil person the ruling political oligarch and their minions label him, they would not be fighting against him with such manic hebephrenia.

We should stop wringing our hands and worrying about the fallacious accusations and unmitigated lies that are directed at President Trump night and day. It will do us well to remember that God heard the prayers of We the People and answered said prayers in the form of Donald J. Trump – we should stop worrying about what man can do to God’s anointed.

What we should do is strengthen our resolve to not just vote President Trump back into office in 2020, but resolve to encourage others to vote for vote for him and resolve to see his enemies put out of office.

This country belongs to We the People, and it’s long past time that we stop genuflecting in the face of those who hate God, the truth and who have zero pride in our country.