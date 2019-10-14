President Donald Trump marveled Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, stepped down from his role at a Chinese-backed investment firm.

“Wow! Hunter Biden is being forced to leave a Chinese Company,” Trump wrote on Twitter after Hunter Biden’s attorney confirmed Sunday that he would step down from the board.

But Trump warned followers that the media would continue to protect Hunter, as ABC News conducted an interview with the former vice president’s son late last week. The interview airs Monday.

“Now watch the Fake News wrap their greasy and very protective arms around him,” Trump also wrote. “Only softball questions of him please!”

Trump stepped up the attacks against Hunter in back to back rallies last week.

“Whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he?” Trump asked last Thursday in Minneapolis. “Where’s Hunter?”

Trump also mocked establishment news broadcasts for repeatedly saying that Trump’s claims of corruption were “totally unsubstantiated.”

“It’s not unsubstantiated; he took a fortune out of Ukraine, knew nothing, took a fortune out of China,” Trump said on Friday.

The president celebrated the news that Hunter had decided to step down from the Chinese board on Sunday.

“Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Media is AWOL.”