The effort to normalize transgenderism, including promoting it to children, is dangerous, contends a British man who now regrets the irreversible surgeries touted to him as a way to “become a woman.”

Peter Benjamin, 60, had been married three times, suffered addictions to cross-dressing and alcohol, and decided to become a woman “full-time” after he lost his third wife to cancer, according to the British charity Christian Concern.

He explained his addiction “began as a 10-year-old boy, when he was taken to a drag queen show at a cabaret club while on holiday with his family.”

“Today when I see and hear of books being read to children in schools such as ‘10,000 Dresses,'” he said, “I see the same influence that led me to this harmful addiction.”

He said more “must be done to protect our children, not to encourage them to pursue the same destructive path that I have had.”

“Children are impressionable, the government can’t see what harm they are doing, and I appeal to them and the Department for Education to halt this influence in schools now,” he said.

“Parents are now openly allowing their children to be exposed to the transgender agenda as they think if they don’t allow it, their children will be depressed or become mentally ill. It’s not true. When I was 5 or 6, I had no thought of becoming a girl. It wasn’t until I was exposed to men in dresses at cabaret shows that my mind went that way.

“My message from my experience is that the transgender life, even surgery itself, did not solve my problem and led me to misery, suicidal thoughts and depression,” he said.

Benjamin issued his warning after he broke down during the post-operative period without follow-up counseling.

He was drinking heavily and had a nervous breakdown, eventually turning to a local church for support. He became a Christian and returned to his life as “Peter.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “It is tragic that such a vulnerable man was given a life-changing, irreversible and ultimately devastating operation without his profound mental health issues being addressed properly.

“His experience represents a deep and disturbing warning for our society as it is told that the answer to deep rooted gender identity confusion is hormone prescription and radical surgery.

“What Peter has been though is catastrophic. Just imagine what we are doing to our young children when we follow the same medical path,” Williams said.

For the children

In the United States, transgenderism is being promoted to children through “Drag Queen Story Hours” at public libraries.

At least two men hired to dress in drag and read stories to children were found to be convicted sex offenders.

Earlier this year, Pacific Justice Institute obtained dismissal of criminal charges against an evangelist in El Paso, Texas, who had been prosecuted for preaching outside a drag queen show.

WND reported a library in Renton, Washington, went beyond its drag queen story time, staging a “pride celebration” that offered to teens “free lunch and dinner! Fun crafts! Loads of activities! Open mic! Karaoke! Advice panels, Safer sex presentations! A drag show! Free swag!”

Some parents found out, however, and showed up to voice their concern. The library reacted by calling police to remove the parents.

Todd Starnes interviewed some of the parents on his radio program. He found that the library managers would rather call police and have parents removed from the public property than answer their questions about the sex toys being handed out to tweens and teens.

The library, which passed out free condoms and lubricant, held a raffle for “chest binders,” which are used by girls who believe they are boys to bind their breasts.

Starnes said “taxpayers should be absolutely concerned about what is going on between the stacks behind closed doors.”

Other events have taken place in Beloit, Wisconsin; Long Beach, California; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Houston.