The co-founders of Fusion GPS, the political research firm that helped compile the so-called Steele Dossier, are publishing a book on how they commissioned ex-spy Christopher Steele to write his report on President Donald Trump, the Guardian reports.

The book, “Crime in Progress: The Secret History of the Trump-Russia Investigation,” is set to be published Nov. 26. Publisher Random House is calling it a “never-before-told inside story” about Trump and Russia and the probe into whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election.

Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch wrote the book.

The company was hired by lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party to conduct opposition research on Trump. The firm hired Steele, a former British intelligence officer, to produce a dossier on Trump. Steele compiled a series of allegations regarding the conduct of the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to and during the 2016 election. The document was a central part in the FBI’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the election and whether Trump campaign officials worked with Moscow to try to sway the outcome.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Simpson and Fritsch’s research was “a march through a mind-boggling trove of lawsuits, bankruptcies and sketchy overseas projects,” publisher Penguin says.