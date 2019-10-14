The former Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who authorities said shot and killed a woman in her own home last weekend has been charged with murder.

Aaron Dean was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail Monday afternoon, hours after he resigned from his position in the police department.

#UPDATE

Aaron Dean was arrested by Fort Worth Police

on Oct. 14. Dean has been charged with

murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean is in

the Tarrant County Jail. Interim @chiefkraus will schedule a News

Conference for Oct. 15 at Bob Bolen. That time has not been determined yet. pic.twitter.com/eRZfMWtgM4 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 15, 2019

Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday morning when Dean allegedly shot her through her window after responding to a report of an open door at her residence.

Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday there was no indication the officers knocked on the front door and Dean reportedly didn’t identify himself as a police officer.

Kraus also said the officer would have been fired had he not resigned.

Jefferson’s killing came shortly after Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting and killing Botham Jean in his apartment. Guyger had thought it was her unit.

