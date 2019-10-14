President Donald Trump’s former top adviser on Russia and Europe will testify before Congress on Monday about the ambassador to Ukraine, who claims she was pressured out of her post, The New York Times reports.

Fiona Hill, who left the staff of the White House National Security Council a few months ago, reportedly views Ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch’s recall as an egregious abuse of authority that she and other officials strenuously objected to, according to the Times. Hill will become the first White House staffer to be deposed by House investigators.

Although the White House announced that it would not cooperate with the investigation, it will not take any steps to prevent Hill from testifying, though White House attorneys have been in contact with Hill’s lawyer, according to the Times’ source.

Hill’s interview will take place behind closed doors on Monday, though it will be made partly or entirely available to the public at a later point. Hill is not expected to make an opening statement as Yovanovith and former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt D. Volker did in their interviews. The Times notes that Hill does not have any documents, emails or text messages to hand over to the panel, since she did not take any with her after stepping down in July after about two years as senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs on the NSC. Her departure came days before Trump’s controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president.