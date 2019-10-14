Just how much freedom are Americans, especially young Americans, willing to give up for all the free “stuff” bantered about by the Democratic candidates running for president?

Recently, my wife and I were in Copenhagen to board a cruise ship. The young taxi driver commented on our health-care debates in America. Then he stated he had free health care – it didn’t cost him or his family to see a doctor or go to the hospital.

After that he asked me if it was expensive to live in California. I told him San Francisco, San Diego and many of the larger coastal communities were very costly. Then I asked him if it was expensive to live in Copenhagen. He told me his income tax rate was 65%.

And he did mention his older father was waiting to hear if he was going to get the surgery he needed so he could enjoy life once more. It had been over three months, and still no answer.

All his free stuff he gets is not really free.

Carl Foreman