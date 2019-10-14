Nearly half of all U.S. adults have someone in their family with a substance abuse problem, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The poll, a part of Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey, found that the most common substance abuse problems involve alcohol or drugs and alcohol, with a smaller amount just involving drugs.

65 percent drink liquor, wine or beer on occasion, 34 percent do not drink alcohol.

36 percent said drinking has caused trouble in their family.

46 percent have someone in their family who has or has had a substance abuse problem.

18 percent have problems only with alcohol.

18 percent have problems with drugs and alcohol.

10 percent have problems only with drugs.

Gallup also found that the vast majority of Americans, 81 percent, never worry about their dinking, while 14 percent said they worry sometimes, but “not too often.” Only four percent worry about their drinking “some of the time,” and one percent worry “all of the time.” The vast majority of Americans also do not think they sometimes drink more than they should, 82 percent compared to 18 percent who said they do sometimes drink more than they should.

Gallup polled 2,558 people across the country from July 1-11, 2018 and July 1-12 2019. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.