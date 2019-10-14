George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway, conservative attorneys urge House to move quickly on impeachment George Conway: ‘Garbage’ White House defense ‘virtually guarantees’ Trump impeachment George Conway: Romney should treat Trump criticism as ‘a badge of honor’ MORE, a conservative lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayStephen Miller defends Trump, accuses Democrats of ‘witch hunt part two’ George Conway, conservative attorneys urge House to move quickly on impeachment George Conway: ‘Garbage’ White House defense ‘virtually guarantees’ Trump impeachment MORE, on Monday called out a group of Republicans for failing to mention President Trump Donald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE‘s name in their criticism of the White House’s move to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.

George Conway, a frequent and outspoken critic of the president, tweeted “#SayHisName” in separate posts directed at House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyFurious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision Five ways Trump’s Syria decision spells trouble MORE (R-Wyo.), Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFurious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Five ways Trump’s Syria decision spells trouble Rubio criticizes Warren response on same-sex marriage opposition as condescending MORE (R-Fla.), Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawThe absurdity of President Trump picking the Democratic nominee Missouri Republican wins annual craft brewing competition for lawmakers Can Carl DeMaio save the California GOP? MORE (R-Texas) and former Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTrump announces, endorses ambassador to Japan’s Tennessee Senate bid Meet the key Senate player in GOP fight over Saudi Arabia Trump says he’s ‘very happy’ some GOP senators have ‘gone on to greener pastures’ MORE (R-Tenn.).

He also praised Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerWhite House officials stand by Syria withdrawal, sanctions delay amid bipartisan pushback Sunday shows — Officials rush to Trump’s defense on Syria, sanctions GOP congressman: ‘We all know’ Turkey wouldn’t have attacked if U.S. troops remained at border MORE (R-Ill.) for his willingness to directly condemn Trump on the issue, saying that “other Republicans should #SayHisName, just like this.”

The comments from GOP lawmakers and Conway come amid the fallout from Trump’s abrupt decision last week to remove troops from northern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish invasion. The forces deployed in northern Syria have been assisting the Kurdish YPG, which leads the Syrian Democratic Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey considers the Kurdish-led forces, which have proved to be the U.S.’s most effective allies in its fight against ISIS, to be a terrorist insurgency.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperFurious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria Democrats to offer resolution demanding Trump reverse Syria decision Army officer calls Syria pullback ‘a stain on the American conscience’ MORE confirmed on Sunday that roughly 1,000 troops would be removed from the region as part of a “deliberate withdrawal.”

Reports surfaced later that day that hundreds of supporters of ISIS escaped a Kurdish-established detention camp after Turkish airstrikes hit the area surrounding Ain Issa, a city about 35 miles from the Turkish border.

Trump’s decision to remove troops has drawn backlash from both sides of the aisle, with many voicing concerns that it could lead to a resurgence for ISIS in the region.

Cheney said Sunday that a “shameful disaster” was unfolding in Syria, stating that allowing ISIS prisoners to escape confinement is “endangering American security.”

“I can see the appeal of argument that Syria isn’t somewhere we want to be anyway, so lets leave & let Erdogan & Kurds etc. figure it out,” Rubio tweeted. “But our national security interests in Syria are much broader than just Turks & Kurds & on each one we are significantly worse off now.”

Trump has meanwhile vigorously defended the move, arguing that the U.S. can no longer be involved in “endless” wars. He tweeted early Monday that “big sanctions” were coming Turkey’s way in light of its military offensive northern Syria.

He also suggested that Syrian Kurds targeted by Turkey may release some ISIS prisoners to get the U.S. involved in the conflict, prompting a strong rebuke from Kinzinger.

“I thought you were going to defeat ISIS, that is why people voted for you. What changed?” he asked. “This is weakness. America is far more honorable than this.”